Family tragedy: 5-year-old twin brothers die at home; they were foaming at the mouth

Tragic Death of 5-year-old Twin Siblings in New York Apartment

Last Monday, a heartbreaking incident occurred in a New York apartment as twin 5-year-old siblings passed away under mysterious circumstances. The children, whose names have not been disclosed, were found dead at their home located at 240 East 175th St., near Topping Ave.

According to reports, the mother discovered the children vomiting in their beds at 3:00 a.m. and took care of them before taking a bath. However, at 5:00 a.m., she found them both foaming at the mouth and nose. Despite her efforts to revive them and a desperate call to 911, the twins tragically passed away in their beds.

Authorities and medical examiners are still puzzled by the cause of death. Initial investigations suggest a possible medical tragedy, as the children had been sick for several days prior to their untimely demise. The apartment was reportedly well-stocked with food, baby clothes, and all necessities for the children’s well-being, yet they were found cold and lifeless.

Detective Kenny, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of the Medical Examiner (OCME), stated that further studies would be necessary to determine the cause of death. “The apartment was stocked with food, baby clothes, and everything a child needed,” Detective Kenny commented.

The tragedy unfolded following reports that the boy had vomited at school on Thursday, November 30, and was sent home with symptoms of a cold and green mucus. Similarly, the girl also vomited and displayed symptoms of an ear infection, accompanied by irrational behavior at school.

The details surrounding the children’s deaths have left the community in shock and disbelief. As authorities continue to investigate, many are left wondering what could have caused the tragic loss of the young siblings. The family has been described as calm and loving, adding to the perplexity of this devastating event.

Share this: Facebook

X

