FAMILY VIOLENCE ON THE RISE, EIGHT CHARGED IN ONE DAY IN CIUDAD DEL ESTE « CDE News

FAMILY VIOLENCE ON THE RISE, EIGHT CHARGED IN ONE DAY IN CIUDAD DEL ESTE
by admin
CIUDAD DEL ESTE (EDATORY) In the opinion of the prosecutor in the case, the increase in complaints that are registered daily for family violence in Ciudad del Este is worrying. In a single day, prosecutor Estela Mary Ramírez charged eight people allegedly involved in the punishable act of family violence.

In the opinion of the prosecutor, the increase in complaints that are registered daily about this problem in Ciudad del Este is worrying.

The defendants are Alberto Vázquez, Óscar Alderete, Emanuel Ortega, Juan Ricardo Céspedes, Ignacio Galeano, Luis Alberto Barroso, Jorge Daniel Cano, Arnaldo Cáceres and Jorge Ricardo Céspedes. Each of them faces investigations in different criminal cases related to situations of violence that affected their own families.

The cases were registered in different parts of the capital of Alto Paraná.

One of the accused was arrested in flagrante delicto at the time of the incident, while the others were denounced by their victims, mostly romantic partners of the aggressors.

The prosecutor requested the preventive detention of all the accused, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of the victims and preventing future episodes of violence that could lead to tragedy. Likewise, the Victim Care Center of the Prosecutor’s Office provided psychological assistance to people affected by violence.

