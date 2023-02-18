For several months Arianna Jazmín Acosta Pacheco, 31, has been waiting for the EPS Famisanar to authorize surgery on her right knee that she requires after suffering an accident when she fell down some stairs.

The affected person reported that the accident occurred on February 14, 2022, and since then her ‘ordeal’ began with the Health Provider Company.

“I started the medical procedures through the EPS in the contributory regime; the orthopedic specialist told me that I had to go to surgery because the ligaments and fibula were affected by the blow I suffered when I fell”, said the patient.

In order for the EPS to authorize the operation in the first instance, it instituted a guardianship before the Sixth Court for Small Causes, which was ruled in its favor and subsequently an incident of contempt.

However, after being authorized to be taken to the operating room, this did not happen because on December 7, 2022, she was going through a flu condition that made it impossible for her to undergo surgery.

“The specialist told me that due to the strong flu I had it was impossible to go to surgery and the operation was scheduled for January 2023, but it has not been possible this year because now the clinic tells me that the EPS has not authorized the materials , they are delaying the process,” said Acosta Pacheco.

He stated that in the most recent communication he had with the clinic where the operation would be performed, he learned that the EPS, through lawyers, would be in the process of closing the case because surgery was not performed at the time it was authorized.