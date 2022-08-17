Famous preachers from all over our province actively carry out preaching to bring the spirit of the provincial party congress into more people’s homes

Zhejiang DailyHow to bring the spirit of the Provincial Party Congress into the homes of more ordinary people? The grass-roots preaching teachers all over the province are answering with action. In mid-June, our province announced the list of the first batch of 32 famous teachers’ studios for theoretical lectures in Zhejiang Province. Represented by them, famous lecturers and studio members from all over the province actively participated in the learning and propaganda activities of “Practicing the ‘Eight-Eight Strategy’ and joining the ‘Two Firsts'”. They go deep into rural communities, scientific research institutes, non-public enterprise organizations and other places, so that the spirit of the provincial party congress can take root better.

“High quality is the main line of Zhejiang’s development, and it is also the foundation of ‘two first’. Behind the ‘two first’ is the golden business card of Zhejiang’s private economy, digital economy, and high-level balanced and coordinated development…” In Hangzhou Liang Lihua, head of the famous teacher studio of state-owned and state-owned enterprises’ Red Roots Theory, and director of the Marxism College of Zhejiang Economic Vocational and Technical College, focuses on the position of private enterprises, empowering technological innovation, and inheriting the spirit of Zhejiang. This thread leads the passionate talk. The novel presentations refreshed the ears of enterprise workers who listened.

Facing different groups and different characteristics, well-known grass-roots preachers with solid theoretical foundation and rich experience in preaching have carefully prepared precise and focused preaching. Focusing on the spirit of the provincial party congress, the state-owned and state-owned enterprise Red Roots Theory Propaganda Famous Teacher Studio has held collective lesson preparation meetings for many times, and has made different presentation preparations in groups according to different audiences such as enterprises, communities, rural areas, and schools. Cai Sijie, the core lecturer of Lao Cai’s lecture studio, also came prepared. In the Cultural Auditorium of Weixing Village, Qianyuan Town, Deqing, he combined the spirit of the Provincial Party Congress with the development of village history and rural revitalization, and used dialect to talk about policies, reason and stories. The friendly local accent and familiar examples make the elderly in the village understand and remember.

Promote the spirit of the provincial party congress to be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Small poems and jingles, Zhao Yonghuan, the head of the “Shunjiang Express Broadcasting” publicity studio, cites the classics and applies the past to the present as soon as he opens his mouth, making the theory lively and interesting. In Zhili Town, Wuxing, “Wang Jinfa Broadcasting”, affectionately called “the radio wave that never dies”, has also made more new attempts through online platforms such as Douyin this year to spread the good voice of the party farther.

The wonderful lectures of the famous lecturers brought new sparks. After listening to the demonstration lecture by Zheng Yanbin, the leader of Zheng Yanbin’s theory lecture studio, the “Qinghe” propaganda team of post-00 college students in Taizhou Luqiao couldn’t wait to express their youthful voice in the spirit of the provincial party congress. Zhejiang University of Technology‘s “green talk and green listening” theory preaching group has taken action. Under the guidance of Chen Jie’s famous teacher’s studio, they will promote mobile vehicles into mountainous counties, and have in-depth discussions with field farmers, workshop workers, and base experts on how to strengthen agriculture with science and technology, and industrial transformation and upgrading… Bring the spirit of the provincial party congress with science and technology Services are delivered all over the province.

Time and again in-depth theoretical lectures are also powerful ideological mobilization. “I didn’t expect that we are also an important part of urban governance.” After listening to the lectures by Xu Yuqiang, a member of the “Xu Xu Dao Lai” live broadcast studio and others on the streets of Quzhou, delivery worker Wu Luping was encouraged. Contribute your own light and heat.

In the new journey to open up new situations and create new achievements, Xiang Wenjie, a social worker in Binjiang Community, Yuhai Street, Ruian, was deeply inspired by Lin Shiqi, the head of Lin Shiqi’s theory preaching studio. Xiang Wenjie strives to better integrate the spirit of the provincial party congress into his daily work. The frequency of community visits is higher, and the communication with residents is closer. “I want to blow more policies to the grassroots and to the masses.”