FANB arrested a man with almost 16 kilos of cocaine in Táchira

The military detained a man in Táchira state when he was transporting 15.7 kilograms of cocaine. This was reported this Sunday by the operational strategic commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Domingo Hernandez Larez.

The operation was carried out at a surveillance post located in the Ayacucho municipality, where the subject was apprehended. This one wore “hiddenly 144 bait gloves impregnated with the alleged drug called cocaine”the official said via Twitter.

Cocaine seized in Táchira came from Colombia

The illicit substances, “from Colombia”, were destined for the state of Mérida, Hernández Lárez continued on the same social network. In addition, he shared photographs of the detainee and the seized drugs.

The commander added that The apprehended, of whom he did not offer more details, was left at the order of the Prosecutor’s Office and will be presented to the courts later.

Last week, agents from the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (cicpc) arrested four men who were transporting 125 kilos of marijuana on the Venezuelan island of Margarita, in the island state of Nueva Esparta (Caribbean Sea).

The Minister of the Interior and Justice, remigio ceballosreported in mid-March that, up to that date, the country’s authorities had seized 21,595 kilos of drugs, representing an increase of 114.83% compared to the same period last year.

