FANB began an evacuation plan in the Amazonas mines

Photo via Instagram @dhernandezlarez

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) began a “voluntary evacuation” plan for all people who work in mines located in the state of Amazonas (south, bordering Brazil and Colombia). This was reported this Sunday by the operational strategic commander of the military institution, Domingo Hernández Lárez.

“The voluntary evacuation stage begins in all the mines in Amazonas state with the support of the FANB and citizen security organizations. In compliance with the orders of the commander-in-chief of the FANB and constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro, “said the military chief on his Twitter account.

Hernández Lárez shared photos of the evacuation operation, without specifying how many people are in these mines and what their destination will be.

Ignorance of the law does not excuse its compliance. Environmental protection is established in the legal framework and territorial ordering as a citizen’s right and duty. The law will prevail over customs. The territory of the Amazon National Parks must… pic.twitter.com/kejboGv1ld —G.J. Domingo Hernandez Larez (@dhernandezlarez) July 2, 2023

He also said that after this plan for eviction, evacuation, dismantling of camps and destruction of materials, a reforestation program will begin.

“We are still in time to preserve life and the human species on the planet,” he added.

Why this evacuation plan in the mines?

On June 19, Maduro ordered the FANB to continue its “battle” in the south of the country to “cleanse” the entire Amazon region of illegal mining. Which borders with Brazil and Colombia.

He assured that every night he receives “complete reports with photographs” from the FANB’s Strategic Operational Command. In these they inform him of “all the work of protection, defense and cleaning of the Venezuelan Amazon.”

They are, he explained, “illegal miners” from Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil and Asia who “have caused serious destruction to national parks.”

The NGO SOS Orinoco denounced on June 28 the “invasion” of illegal Brazilian miners in areas near the Orinoco River. A situation that, he assured, is allowed by officials of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB).

Cristina Burelli, founder of SOS Orinoco, told EFE that the NGO has compared the exploitation of mines in that area in 2020 with 2022. And it has managed to demonstrate “how the mining footprint in the upper Orinoco has continued to expand.”

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

