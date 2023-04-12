Hit queen Helene Fischer started her mega tour 2023 in Hamburg on Tuesday evening with a lot of energy and momentum. In front of several thousand people, the 38-year-old and her dancers combined their hits with impressive circus acrobatics in the air and on stage. “It’s a highly emotional evening for us today,” said Fischer after the first songs. The team has been rehearsing very hard over the past few months. “But in the end, that’s what we needed – you. You’re the most important thing. You’re the ones we’re doing this for,” she told her fans.

The start of the mega tour with 71 concerts and around 700,000 fans was originally planned for March 21 in Bremen. However, the entertainer had to cancel it at short notice because she sustained a rib fracture during an acrobatic rehearsal. The new show has again been staged by Cirque du Soleil, which has been internationally successful for decades.

On Tuesday evening, the singer assured that she is doing well after the fracture: “Don’t worry about me, because I’m doing fantastic. The doctors gave me the green light. Nothing can stop me today. I’m not reckless, but I’m just in the mood for tonight.”

The album “Rausch” was released in autumn 2021. The trained musical actress was last on tour in 2018. After a baby break, she returned to the stage in 2022 and gave her biggest concert to date in Munich in front of around 130,000 fans. With more than 17 million records sold, Fischer is one of the most successful musicians in Europe.