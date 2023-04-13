The situation at SV Guntamatic Ried before the home game in the third round of the qualifying group on Friday against WSG Tirol (7:30 p.m., Josko Arena) is precarious. After the 1:3 defeat against Hartberg last weekend, Rieder are last and therefore on the only relegation zone. Above all, the home weakness makes the alarm bells ring. In the twelve home games of the season so far, Rieder have only won two (very fortunate) victories against Austria Lustenau and Rapid, plus four draws and six defeats.

For comparison, the past season, in which you could only fix relegation in the last round: six wins, eight draws, two defeats. The fans are very frustrated. This applies above all to the west standing grandstand, but the dissatisfaction with the services offered can no longer be ignored in the seating grandstands either. Criticism was recently directed – also acoustically – primarily against the board and against the sporting management of the club.

situation was “tipped”

A letter with the subject “Realignment now” will be distributed in the Josko Arena tonight.

The open letter was written by the “Supras” fan club founded in 1996. The club has been in trouble for years, now the situation has finally changed. “The question is how it came to this and how to get this fiasco under control again.” One is miles away from continuity, rather the club is the “coach graveyard par excellence,” says the letter in which the purchasing policy is criticized. “We want down-to-earth guys who identify with the club and the region,” the fans demand. One has not been satisfied with the decisions of the current board for a long time, and one cannot understand some things.

The concrete demands of the fans: “A board that stays out of sporting agendas and concentrates on the necessary framework conditions” and “an experienced sporting director who has the necessary powers and can act self-determinedly.” Despite the “miserable performances of the last few weeks and months”, the team will be fully supported against Tyrol, the letter continues.

Good economic work

Despite all the criticism, it is important to mention that the club once again received very good marks from Senate 5 of the Austrian Bundesliga on Thursday. The Rieder received the license for the 2023/2024 season again in the first instance and without conditions. A clear sign that the club is doing good and solid work economically, a credit to the board around President Roland Daxl, who was recently heavily criticized by the fans, and Managing Director Rainer Wöllinger. “Especially in the current situation, it is important that we as the SV Ried family move together and stick together. Then I am convinced that we will also achieve our big goal in sport this season,” Daxl is quoted as saying in a club broadcast .

Irrespective of which league SV Ried will play in next season: After the remaining eight games there will be enough talks, many eyes will be on the squad planning.

