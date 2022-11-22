Fans in Hangzhou start to stay up late, the winter World Cup kicks off and the takeaway coffee and snacks increase by more than 40%

Hangzhou Daily News “I equipped my home with a projector, speakers, draft beer mugs, and watched the opening match with my brothers.” “There are many people who come to watch the game at home tonight, and I ordered hot pot takeaway, beer, and hairy crabs. Everyone during the World Cup What are you going to eat after watching the football?” At 22:30 on November 20th, Beijing time, the much-anticipated World Cup in Qatar finally kicked off. On social platforms, many fans posted their “viewing configuration”.

Judging from the fans’ sharing and related consumption trends, the World Cup in Qatar, held for the first time in winter, has shown a consumption enthusiasm that is not inferior to that in summer. Affected by factors such as seasons, most fans tend to invite relatives and friends to “watch football at home”, which also drives the growth of various peripheral consumption.

The reporter learned from Meituan that on the eve of the start of the game, many takeaway and catering merchants on the platform launched the “World Cup Package” including beer, barbecue, etc., bringing a strong “firework” to the fans who gathered together to watch the game. Meituan data shows that the week before the start of the World Cup, the merchants who launched World Cup-related dishes and packages doubled compared with last week, and the average daily sales growth rate of World Cup-related packages has increased significantly.

At the same time, according to data from Ele.me, three days before the start of the game, the order for takeaway drinks during the night snack time has increased by 30% month-on-month, and the warm-up of Chinese football fans has begun. The arrival of the World Cup will also ignite the overall heating up of the winter night snack economy. Ordering before the game, buying and getting, and instant enjoyment have become the new consumption trend of this World Cup.

Fried chicken with beer has become a “good friend” for game watchers

Hangzhou’s “restaurant watching football” popularity ranks among the top in the country

Make an appointment at a restaurant with friends, and cheer for your favorite team while enjoying delicious food. According to data from Dianping, three weeks before the start of the game, netizens have already started to search and book World Cup restaurants. In the past 7 days, the search volume of keywords such as “World Cup restaurants and football restaurants” has increased by 556% week-on-week. Among them, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Changsha have become the top cities in demand for “restaurant watching” for this year’s World Cup.

Meituan data shows that hot pot restaurants, barbecue restaurants, western food bars and other restaurants with a sense of atmosphere for watching games are all popular choices for “restaurant watching football”. In terms of dishes, beer fried chicken is expected to replace the “net celebrity” crayfish in the summer games as a companion for watching the winter games. Three days before the start of the game, the sales of related packages increased by more than 357% year-on-year.

Under the strong consumer demand, the supply of World Cup-themed packages is in short supply. According to Meituan data, in the past 7 days, Hangzhou catering stores related to the World Cup on the platform have increased by 53% week-on-week, and online orders for related themed dine-in set meals have increased by 57%. Many catering merchants believe that this year’s World Cup matches will cover from 6:00 p.m. While further stimulating the consumption vitality of “restaurant watching football”, the store will obtain definite operating returns.

Best Selling World Cup Peripherals

Instant retail connects “home” and “physical consumption”

“I used to like to go to barbecue stalls and bars to watch football. This year’s World Cup is winter. I think it’s good to watch football at home. It’s warm and comfortable.” Mr. Wang in Hangzhou is a senior football fan. He invited several friends to watch the World Cup at home. Opening ceremony and opener of the night.

According to data from Meituan, on the opening day of the World Cup, hot pot was a new force, and the volume of orders for takeaway electric hot pot also increased by 160% compared with the same period last year. “Eating hot pot and watching football games” has become a new consumption trend of the Winter World Cup.

Although the weather is cold and fans stay at home, the World Cup still brings new growth to physical consumption. During the stay at home, the fans chose to buy jerseys, mascots, and even “World Cup-themed decorations” and other watching supplies from nearby physical stores through takeaway and other methods.

Meituan data shows that three days before the start of the World Cup, the sales of draft beer mugs on the platform increased by 208% compared with the same period last year, the sales of corkscrews increased by 310%, and the sales of jerseys increased by 250%. Takeaways that sell these items are often small physical stores such as small supermarkets and community convenience stores.

Mr. Li, the owner of a convenience store in Xihu District, Hangzhou City, said that beer mugs usually sell well for takeaways, and they sell even better when the season is approaching. Most fans like to watch football while drinking beer. “Recently, customers buy small commodities in sets. , For example, customers who bought draft beer mugs usually bought a bottle opener with them, and there were also many customers who bought blankets and electric heaters, and the number of orders increased to varying degrees.”

The data from Ele.me also shows that during the supper time period (20:00-04:00), orders for drinks and beverages have increased by 30% month-on-month, and fruit and snacks have increased by more than 20%. Hangzhou’s lobster barbecue, Western-style fast food snacks and other suppers ” The month-on-month growth of “Internet celebrity single product” has exceeded 20%. The category with the largest increase is the “must-have for staying up late” coffee takeaway, and the sales volume on the Ele.me platform has directly increased by more than 40%.

It is reported that in order to ensure that fans and friends receive meals on time, Ele.me has launched a series of delivery guarantee services. At present, it has achieved 24-hour all-weather and full-scenario capacity coverage, and fans and friends can place orders at any time. At the same time, Ele.me also provides a value-added service of “slowness must be compensated”. If the actual delivery time exceeds the estimated latest delivery time, consumers will receive red envelope compensation from the platform. If you don’t want to delay the game because of picking up meals, consumers can also book in advance through “pre-ordering”, and the rider will be delivered before, after the game or during the intermission.

“This year’s World Cup home consumption will become the mainstream form. Therefore, physical stores seize instant retail to seize the very important opportunity of the World Cup consumption boom.” A consumer industry analyst said that with the increasing demand for “everything at home within 30 minutes”, It is getting more and more prosperous, and “buying everything with takeout” will gradually move from temporary emergency to daily life. Relying on the instant retail format of local offline physical stores, it will bring consumers a more convenient and richer consumption experience.