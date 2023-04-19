Home » Fans invade Palogrande field after defeat of Once Caldas
Fans invade Palogrande field after defeat of Once Caldas

Colombian soccer is going through a crisis generated after the excesses caused last Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot by the popular bar ‘Los del Sur’ of Atlético Nacional. Without a week of these violent acts having passed, a new fact stains the local tournament, this time, originated inside the Palogrande de Manizales.

Fans of Once Caldas, members of the bar ‘La Banda del Axis’, violently entered the field of playwhere they interrupted the game for matchday 14 of the Betplay League between Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera, a crucial match for the relegation table.

The match was 1-2 in favor of Alianza Petrolera when the unfortunate events occurred on the 89th minute of the game. The result takes the Manizales team to the last place, leaving it in an area that compromises its category. This would have encouraged the action of those attending the event, who sought to attack the players of the white team.

On social networks, videos are already circulating where you can see the embarrassing event that for the moment has not registered serious injuries.

