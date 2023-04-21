Fantastic 4, Adam Driver closer to the role of Mr Fantastic?

The rumors according to which, for the next Fantastic 4 film, Adam Driver will play the role of Mr Fantastic / Reed Richards are increasingly insistent!

They do not stop the rumors they want Adam Driver as next Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic in the reboot de The fantastic Fourfilm of the phase 6 of the MCUwhose casting looks like they will start soon.

Fantastic 4, Adam Driver as Mr Fantastic? Internal sources seem to give the news for certain

Already a few months ago we revealed how the name of Driver was in the shortlist of potential actors that i Marvel Studios they were courting for the role of Mr Fantastiche leader of The fantastic Four. The reboot, after the first two chapters of the 2000s and the 2015 flop, is currently in the works and will be directed by Matt Shakmanalready directing some episodes of WandaVision, while the screenplay was recently entrusted to Josh Friedmanwho worked on Avatar, replacing Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

In the past weeks, several rumors had spread about the involvement of Jodi Comer in the role of Sue Stormpromptly denied by the actress, while the character of Reed Richards has long been the name of Driver jump out. In the MCUthe character of Reed Richards has already been brought to the big screen by John Krasinski, who appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it was simply a variant from another universe. In the last few hours, the famous scooper Daniel Richtman may well be certain that in these hours Adam Driver is about to sign the agreement with i Marvel Studios and become the next Mr. Fantastic.

This indiscretion was also confirmed by another well-known insider, My Time to Shine, who anticipated the news on his Twitter account:

“Adama Driver will most likely be our next Reed Richards”

And, still from the same account comes the news that the casting for the characters could start next week. We just have to wait for further news, in the meantime The fantastic Four they will arrive in Phase 6 and will debut in cinemas in 2025.