FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 25 – The winners

An elegant tulle dress, a microphone and a rose between her fingers, a voice that seems to come from the world of fairy tales: Baisho Chieko, queen of Japanese cinema, has just received the Golden Mulberry for Lifetime Achievement and thanks the Udine audience by improvising a song… If it were mandatory to crystallize the Far East Film Festival 25 in a single frame, it would surely be this: an instant of pure magic that contains all the meaning of a dialogue between East and West that began in 1999. A long story of love and of cinema which, in the last 9 days, has brought 60,000 spectators to Udine.

It was precisely the public – confirming a pop tradition that dates back to FEFF number 1 – who decreed Udinese’s very first triumph in Malaysia, awarding the Golden Mulberry to Abang Adik, the dazzling debut by director Jin Ong. Second place on the podium went to South Korea with Chang Hang-jun’s irresistible Rebound, while third place went to Japan with Suzuki Masayuki’s touching Yudo. Accredited Black Dragon also crowned Abang Adik, while MYmovies readers chose Janchivdorj Sengedorj’s Mongolian comedy The Sales Girl. The jurors of the First Works section (Ho Wi-ding, Sydney Sibilia, Fred Tsui) then confirmed the general enthusiasm for Abang Adik, awarding him the White Mulberry, with a special mention for the Hong Kong drama Lost Love by Ka Sing-fung, while the Mulberry for Best Screenplay went to the sweet Day Off of the Taiwanese director Fu Tien-Yu (to decide, some of the jurors of the “Sergio Amidei” International Award for Best Screenplay of Gorizia: Massimo Gaudioso, Marco Risi, Marco Pettenello, Francesco Munzi ).

After a totally digital edition, that of 2020, a summer edition that combined online and presence, that of 2021, and an “almost traditional” edition, that of 2022, this year the Far East Film Festival he was able to joyfully savor the full wholeness long interrupted (not to say broken) by Covid and all the persistent health restrictions. A completeness represented not only by the record numbers of the line-up (78 titles from 14 countries, 9 world premieres, 13 international, 14 European and 23 Italian) but also by the record number of guests of honor (200), finally free to travel and to reach the red carpet in Udine.

«It certainly goes without saying how happy we are to have been able to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the FEFF without the limits and anguish of the last three years – comment the two managers, Sabrina Baracetti and Thomas Bertacche – and, precisely on the wave of a absolutely positive, it seems essential to us to involve the institutional world in a reflection. In other words, we believe that the long journey of the festival deserves to continue seeing all its growth potential bear fruit: public bodies are ready to support the FEFF with more important investments, transforming it into a real hub that connects the East and the ‘West? Will the future of the FEFF continue to be that of a major international film festival or can its entire network of over twenty-year relationships be developed in a broader perspective?».

Leaving room for the numbers: more than 3,000 were the overall guests of the festival located in the city’s accommodation facilities, while this year there were 1,600 accredited guests (another record number), including 120 cinema and oriental language students from Hungary, England, France, Slovenia, Croatia and Austria and Singapore (as well as Italy). Over 200 professionals came from all over Europe for the Focus Asia industry sessions and over 10,000 people who instead took part in the FEFF Events, scattered throughout the city center (the “Mr. Simon” bartender Kim Ryan is the winner of the Far East Cocktail Contest). Finally, the FEFF online, streamed on the MYmovies ONE platform, recorded over 10,000 visitors from 200 municipalities (the first city is Milan with 1,000 visitors, equal to 15% of the overall “digital audience”). The most watched films were South Korean Ditto by Seo Eun-young and The Legend & Butterfly by Japanese director Otomo Keishi.