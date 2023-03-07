VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Faraday Copper Corp. (“Faraday” or the “Company”) (TSX:FDY) is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced acquisition

of the Mercer Ranch land package for US$10 million, consisting of approximately 6,000 deeded acres (private land) within 32,000 acres of controlled ranch land. For additional details see the

Company’s news release dated February 27, 2023.

About Faraday Copper