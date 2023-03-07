Home News Faraday Copper Announces Closing of Mercer Ranch Acquisition at the Copper Creek Project in Arizona
Faraday Copper Announces Closing of Mercer Ranch Acquisition at the Copper Creek Project in Arizona

Faraday Copper Announces Closing of Mercer Ranch Acquisition at the Copper Creek Project in Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Faraday Copper Corp. (“Faraday” or the “Company”) (TSX:FDY) is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the Mercer Ranch land package for US$10 million, consisting of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Faraday Copper Corp. (“Faraday” or the “Company”) (TSX:FDY) is pleased to announce it has closed the previously announced acquisition
of the Mercer Ranch land package for US$10 million, consisting of approximately 6,000 deeded acres (private land) within 32,000 acres of controlled ranch land. For additional details see the
Company’s news release dated February 27, 2023.

About Faraday Copper

