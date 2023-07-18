Farallones de Cali National Park, 55 years of a natural treasure

In plain sight, in the capital of the Valley is the Farallones National Natural Park, a natural jewel that covers the municipalities of Dagua and Jamundí, as well as the districts of Cali and Buenaventura. With a territorial extension of 196,364 hectares, this park stands out as the largest protected area in this important department.

The Farallones de Cali National Natural Park is home to exceptional biodiversity, with a variety of landscapes and ecosystems ranging from tropical rainforest to páramo. The park is home to more than 1,000 species of trees, orchids, bromeliads, and ferns. In addition, it has an astonishing variety of birds: more than 620 resident and migratory species have been recorded! Farallones Park is also home to emblematic mammals, such as the spectacled bear, jaguar and ocelot, which play a crucial role in the balance of this fragile ecosystem. In total, more than 100 species of this group have been recorded that roam the dense vegetation of the park.

The Farallones are young rock formations and are considered the most recent in the entire mountain range. In addition to being a necessary place for the life of fauna and flora, they also provide fundamental services to human beings. From their lands 30 mighty rivers are born that make up the 13 hydrographic basins that provide vital ecosystem services, such as the supply of water for rural and urban communities, as well as the generation of energy for the country.

55 years

“In July of this year, we commemorate 55 years since the declaration of the Farallones de Cali National Natural Park. At WWF Colombia we join this celebration, recognizing the importance of preserving this extraordinary place of invaluable contribution to the generation of benefits and ecosystem services,” the organization said.

He added that “from WWF, we have been committed to supporting the conservation of this protected area, contributing to processes such as the diagnosis and management of illegal mining. In addition, we have carried out monitoring processes under the guidelines of the protected area management plan, especially in relation to water resources, and we have participated in an innovative exercise that included Farallones in a mosaic for the comprehensive assessment of ecosystem services ( SEE)”.

“Currently, we are working on ecological restoration processes through alliances with the private sector, contributing to the goals of the protected area, but, above all, to the restoration of essential areas for the achievement of their conservation objectives,” WWF explained.

He added that “these are some of the actions that reflect our ongoing commitment to the protection and restoration of this valuable territory. Working together with the National Natural Parks of Colombia and their allied organizations, we seek to contribute to the preservation of the Farallones de Cali as a legacy for future generations.”

“The Administrative Department of Environmental Management (Dagma), manages three properties that are 100% within the area of ​​the Farallones de Cali National Park, these are: El Danubio, Quebrada Honda and La Yolanda, all located in the river basin Cali; properties of the greatest importance for the conservation and protection of the water resources that supply Santiago de Cali”, indicated Mónica Londoño, coordinator of the Ecosystem Conservation Group, of Dagma.

The Danube, with an area of ​​111.5 hectares, is located on the southern bank of the Pichindé River, in the Los Andes corregimiento, Los Cárpatos – Peñas Blancas sector, it is located between 2,000 and 2,500 meters above sea level and belongs to the premontane humid forest.

This characteristic of water catchment and areas of abundant precipitation have enormous potential for new discoveries of flora and fauna and favor the richness of orchids, not in vain Colombia is considered the country with the largest number of orchid species in the world, with a total of 4,270 registered, of which 1,572 are exclusive to the country.

“Today we have a new species of orchid for science, discovered in the Danube, one of the Dagma conservation sites immersed in the PNN Farallones de Cali. This property has been working for 19 years on the conservation of its ecosystems, work that is reflected in this new discovery that allows Colombia to continue leading the list worldwide in terms of orchid richness,” Londoño said.

This new species of orchid is ocher green in color, it is not shiny and its beauty captivates experts, it belongs to the genus Stelis, sp nova, which joins the 98 individualized species in the Danube, in a space known as ‘In the corner of the orchids.

