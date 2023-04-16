FARC dissidence decides its role in peace in Colombia

Colombia is waiting for an answer: will the FARC guerrillas who did not want peace now join total peace? To respond, the commanders of the Central General Staff, the main dissidence of the guerrilla, meet this weekend to present a common position before the country and the Government.

“The peasant, indigenous and Afro communities, social organizations and citizen groups from all over the country, who work together for peace with social and environmental justice: we support and accompany the efforts to build total peace of the Central Staff of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and the Government”, reads a statement released on social networks.

That is why they are going to accompany the commanders this Sunday in the savannahs of the Yarí in a meeting where the attendance of thousands of people is expected to “find out the progress of these important dialogues.”

San Vicente del Caguan, the closest city to the meeting point for the eventLocated in the eastern plains on the edge of the Amazon, these days it became a hotbed of indigenous guards, peasants and leaders who traveled to accompany the guerrillas.

In the Yarí savannas, in the department of Caquetá, one of the most emblematic bastions of the guerrilla where the events that have marked its future have taken place, the commanders will address the country this Sunday in what is the first major conference of this caliber since the 2016 Peace Agreement, to which its top commander, alias “Iván Mordisco”, did not want to accept.

The information on the place and date of the event published by the media this week caused the government to back down on its participation in it, where the start of talks was expected to be formally announced, but which has now been postponed.

The hypotheses suggest that the commanders of the dissidences will announce their delegates to advance the peace negotiations with the Government, something that they have to do now since the lifting of the arrest warrants that weigh on them expires this very weekend.

Despite the uncertainty, the expectation is great to know if peace in Colombia adds a new walker.