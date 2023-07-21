FARC Dissidence Kidnaps 14-Year-Old Girls in the Department of Meta

In the department of Meta, the situation remains tense due to the actions of the Central General Staff (EMC), a dissidence of the former FARC guerrilla. Recently, this faction commanded by “Iván Mordisco” perpetrated a heinous act by kidnapping two girls barely 14 years old.

The incident occurred in a boarding school in the municipality of Uribe, where heavily armed men entered and separated the students from their teachers before taking the two defenseless young women. The governor of the department, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, denounced this alarming fact through his Twitter account, where he expressed his concern about the recent dialogues with the “Iván Mordisco” dissidents.

Zuluaga called on the armed groups to respect human rights and requested the intervention of the Ombudsman and the High Commissioner for Peace. The recruitment of minors and other criminal activities continue to be a concern, and the governor urged international organizations to speak out and take action against such violations of International Humanitarian Law.

In addition to the kidnapping of the two young women, the municipality of Vista Hermosa also suffered an attack with explosives against a group of soldiers who were patrolling, leaving three soldiers injured. These incidents of violence heighten unrest and hamper efforts to achieve sustainable peace.

Although an agreement between the Government and the EMC to establish a peace negotiating table was announced last week, there are still challenges to be resolved. Before the talks began, the bilateral ceasefire was suspended due to the murder of four indigenous minors who tried to escape after being forcibly recruited by the Carolina Ramírez Front, linked to this dissident group.

In this context, the Government has appointed the members of its delegation for the negotiations, although a specific date or place for the installation of the dialogue table has not been announced. The hope is that, despite past disagreements, a peaceful and lasting solution can be reached to end the violence and protect the most vulnerable, especially minors caught up in the armed conflict.

