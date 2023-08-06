FARC dissident assets seized

The actions deployed by prosecutors attached to the Specialized Directorate for Extinction of Domain Rights indicate that the assets “belong to presumed collaborators of the Teófilo Forero Mobile Column of the FARC.”

The properties affected with precautionary measures were handed over to the Special Assets Society (SAE), which manages the assets seized from drug traffickers and guerrillas.

The Teófilo Forero Mobile Column is part of the “Second Marquetalia”dissidence headed by alias “Iván Márquez” who despite signing the peace agreement in 2016 between the Colombian Government and that guerrilla did not comply with it and returned to arms in 2019.

Marquetalia is a hamlet in Planadas, a municipality in the department of Tolima (center), where an “independent republic” of liberal peasants was created in the middle of the last century, which gave rise to the then guerrilla Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). EFE

