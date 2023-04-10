In the development of targeted operations against criminal structures in the Colombian Pacific, units of the Hercules Joint Task Force located an illegal camp, which served as an armory for the manufacture of weapons and explosives of the residual organized armed group Ariel Aldana. The place was located in the municipality of Magüi Payán in the department of Nariño.

The operation was carried out on the Brisas de Hamburgo village, as far as the soldiers arrived using differential tactical tasks that managed to find the location of this illegal camp that was used as a training center and armory for the manufacture of weapons and explosives, as well as they found uniforms for the exclusive use of the Military Forces.

It is noteworthy that, in this place, a large amount of war material was found that was assembled with parts from different manufacturers. Likewise, tests are being carried out to create a 5.7 caliber ammunition that would be used in long-range rifles, to be later distributed on the black market of this department.

In this illegal armory, launching media and the respective explosive devices that would be used to attack civil society and the troops that are carrying out operations in the sector would also be manufactured.

With the location and destruction of this illegal camp, the Military Forces manage to have a forceful impact on the finances of this organized structure that commits crimes in the Nariño Pacific, reducing its logistical capacity to finance its illegal activities, avoiding the transport and commercialization of different war material. and management towards the national and international illegal market.