Farc dissidents announce presence in Huila

The Darío Gutiérrez Front of the Farc dissidents through a video that circulates on social networks confirmed their presence in Huilense territory.

They also referred to the extortion charges registered in recent days, in which they declare they have no participation and invite the community not to believe in fearful threats, “agents external to our organization who use their logos and names for criminal purposes contrary to those of the dissidents”, it is stated in the video.

“We do not threaten or intimidate anyone, we are protectors of life and of the good practices of coexistence of the communities, as well as we respect said agreements. Therefore we clarify that we do not ask for money and contributions are voluntary. Points out the man who reads the statement.

The video concludes with an alarming statement: “Comrades, our presence and influence is gradually spreading in villages and towns in the region, we seek to regain the trust of all sectors and unions, avoiding the actions of criminal groups, for which we recommend not abiding by said extortions that are requested in our name”.

The commander of the Huila Police Department, Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo, told Diario del Huila that they are investigating the veracity of the video, that intelligence officers are carrying out their work and that in the next few hours they will have a pronouncement