FARC dissidents announce suspension of offensive actions and acknowledge responsibility for the attack in Timba

Through a statement, the FARC dissident, led by alias ‘Iván Mordisco’, announced this Friday the suspension of “offensive actions throughout the national territory against the military and police forces” starting this September 22 until next October 8, the date agreed this week for the start of the bilateral ceasefire with the Government.

In a statement released this Friday, the FARC dissident declared: “Accordingly, we order all fronts, columns and companies belonging to the FARC-EP to suspend offensive actions throughout the national territory.” In addition, they pledged to guarantee security during the regional elections scheduled for October 29.

Similarly, the dissident also assumed responsibility for the attack that occurred last Wednesday in Timba, Cauca, where the exposure of a car bomb left two people dead, who were identified as Ardany Álvarez, a 32-year-old resident of Jamundí (Valle). , and the teacher Estela Balanta.

IF WE WANT PEACE, LET’S MAKE DECISIONS AND STOP THE WAR.

“We deeply regret the events that occurred in the town of Timba, Cauca, in an action of war against the police station, located in the middle of the civilian population, between a school and a hospital, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law. “We recognize as an error the imprecision in this military action in which two civilians were killed and five wounded, we sympathize with their families and friends, we know that the wounds of war are difficult to heal, no matter how much we say or do,” the statement says.

It should be noted that this dissidence, led by Mordisco, has around 3,200 men, most of whom did not accept the 2016 Peace Agreement.

It is important to highlight that this is not the first attack committed by this dissident after the announcement of the installation of a dialogue table with the Government and the beginning of the ceasefire on October 8. On the morning of this Friday, September 22, a car bomb was detonated outside the Potrerito Police station, south of Valle del Cauca. The incident left one woman dead and at least ten people seriously injured, who were taken to the Pilot Hospital, where they receive medical attention.

