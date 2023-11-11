FARC dissidents break off peace dialogue with Colombian government

Bogota. In a detailed communiqué, the Central General Staff (Estado Mayor Central-EMC) of the FARC dissidents announced the termination of the ongoing peace negotiations with the Colombian government. The organization also announced internal consultations to define the future of the negotiating table.

They justified their decision with the “constant non-compliance” with the agreements and the “lack of seriousness” by the government of Gustavo Petro. These made it impossible to achieve the overarching goal of total peace including social and ecological justice.

In the message published on the group’s X account, they demanded that the agreed zones, especially the Departmento Cauca, be demilitarized and that social intervention, as agreed, be privileged. At the same time, they assured that they will continue the ceasefire, which is scheduled for another three months.

The suspension of the dialogue between the EMC and the national government came after a column of dissidents attempted to provoke an uprising on November 4 in the town of El Plateado, municipality of Argelia, in the department of Cauca. The pressure exerted by this group led the local population to demand the withdrawal of security forces from the area, fearing confrontation between the two parties and resulting civilian casualties.

The EMC is of the opinion that the state does not want a peace agreement, but an action of subjugation of the revolutionary armed organization. In return, they are accused of using the civilian population to hold back the security forces.

The dissidents do not want to resume talks until there is a document in which the state commits to fulfilling all agreements, decrees, protocols and obligations agreed at the dialogue table.

According to President Gustavo Petro, his government never agreed with the EMC to withdraw the military from the Micay region, where El Plateado is located, as the armed group suggested. On the contrary, the corresponding presidential decree determined, that the EMC should “leave inhabited towns and main and secondary roads” and contribute to the process of replacing coca plantations. In parallel, Petro said, “the government was preparing investments for the exchange of coca production in the economy.”

Now the EMC has “decided not to return to the negotiating table without breaking the ceasefire. That is not possible. A ceasefire is only possible if there is progress in negotiations on replacing the illegal economy and an end to hostilities against the civilian population there,” says Petro.

