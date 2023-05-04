FARC dissidents leave Cartagena del Chairá incommunicado

The inhabitants of Cartagena del Chairá in Caquetá are experiencing moments of anxiety these days. FARC dissidents have left the municipality incommunicado after illegally turning off nearly 21 antennas.

This infers the lack of access to telephone and internet services, the situation has been going on for ten consecutive days, which has aroused the concern of the authorities.

Among them, that of the Minister of Information Technology and ICT Communications, Mauricio Lizcano, who has declared the illegal act as a serious violation of the fundamental right to communication of Colombians, for which reason he has requested support from the Minister of Defense and the military forces for immediate reconnection.