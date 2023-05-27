Home » FARC dissidents threaten candidates prior to regional elections
FARC dissidents threaten candidates prior to regional elections

The Central Staff (EMC), the main dissidence of the FARC, issued a series of warnings and threats to candidates for the local elections in October and to politiciansafter the rupture of the ceasefire with the Colombian Government.

The dissidents consider that the partial breakdown in four departments (Caquetá, Meta, Guaviare and Putumayo) of the bilateral ceasefire in force since January 1, which was announced by the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, last Monday, “It renders the ceasefire protocol and the commitments assumed by the parties invalid.”

The dissidences led by alias “Iván Mordisco” They assure that they do not accept “hasty partial breaks” and issued in a statement a series of “immediate preventive measures, initially for regional elections” of October 29.

Between them, threaten “political parties, militarist sectors, political leaders or congressmen who stir up the war and that they intend to develop regional electoral campaigns in areas over which we have political-military control” so that they do not enter these areas: “they are not welcome, they will be returned from our checkpoints.”

