farewell! The grandfather of 20 yuan passed away at the age of 94: How long have you not used banknotes?

On February 18th, Guilin, Guangxi, and the Yangshuo County Lijiang Scenic Area released a video saying that the prototype of the fisherman on the 20 yuan, Huang Quande, passed away at 4:00 am on the 18th at the age of 94.

After seeing this scene, some netizens said with emotion that Guilin’s mountains and rivers are the best in the world, and the lonely boat with cormorants and coir hats, the mountains and rivers are still beautiful.

Another netizen said, I will keep the 20 RMB for my grandpa all the way. When I saw my grandpa in August last year, he needed someone to help him get off the boat. It was very difficult to walk the distance of ten steps. ?

As the memory of a generation, although he is not a big person, the old man’s contribution to “Guilin’s landscape is the best in the world” has been credited to him. Since then, the scenery is still there, and the old man’s voice remains in the hearts of tourists.

The old fisherman is a representative of the literary heritage of the Lijiang River. Normally, he is an amiable old man who loves life. When receiving visitors from all over the world, he shows his life’s accumulation without hesitation, showing his wisdom and kindness.

How long has it been since you used paper money?