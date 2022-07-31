Died at 91, the historic president had been a forerunner in the management of the football club. On Monday 1st August the funeral in the church of San Giacomo

RIVAROLO CANAVESE. Footballer, coach and manager: Adriano Mautino has covered all these roles in the Rivarolese 1906, which entrusts to social networks as many messages of condolence as the fellow citizens who knew him. “You had the Society in your heart and it was your second skin. Always present and a great driver, always ready to roll up your sleeves for the good of the club ”remember the friends of the team, of which his son Andrea is now vice president. He was also the promoter and creator of the City of Rivarolo Canavese Night Tournament, at the time a flagship of Piedmontese football and precursor of 7-a-side football.