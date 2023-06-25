Home » Farewell to an accordion master
News

Farewell to an accordion master

by admin
Farewell to an accordion master

By: Rafael Manjarrez

These lines contain my complete regret and my contact in reliable retrospective with the memory of an entire era that marked Otto Serge and Rafael Ricardo.

Today he seems to be watching an emotional audio-video with all those experiences, on the occasion of the maestro’s premature departure for eternity. Raphael Ricardo.

My disagreements with him (R. Ricardo) never exceeded my objective recognition of the valuable contribution of his applauded accordion to the music of our country, nor can they break the special threshold of affinity, in which GOD through talent concomitantly placed us at attending a time of musical successes and coinciding in the lead in a beautiful musical season, enjoying the affection of mutual friends, with a pure romanticism in which we all melted.

Today it is inevitable that there are prints of my memories in which we coincide, with a record in them of that blessed input of appreciation and affection that reigned among the enthusiastic incipient artists, clinging practitioners of bohemia and Vallenato partying.

Blessed be GOD.

Today all day with a kind of unspeakable sadness, I have insistently listened again to a song called “Señora”, which I composed and is performed by Mtro. Richard.

I honestly and respectfully convey this message of solidarity to his relatives and close ones, at a time like this when I imagine the brokenness, sadness and emptiness that overwhelms them, in what even when it will never be consolation and in the midst of pain until It is foolish to say it, it is unavoidable to limit that the notoriety of the bereaved increases the duel.

PEACE IN HIS GRAVE.

See also  The US wars against Tranq, the drug that kills

You may also like

Shooting left 2 dead and 3 injured in...

Heartless thieves steal a special tricycle from a...

National Assembly: Bill to keep disqualification period five...

Guide to the latest trends for double curtains...

Silvestre Dangond’s son runs a hot dog stand...

TOP-10 reliable subcompact cars – a new rating...

the “Festival of the Ancient World” is back...

“Crysalis”: the story of Blanca Huertas, a woman...

First statement from Putin after the Wagner rebellion...

Municipality of Naples – From Friday 23 June...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy