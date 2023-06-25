Farewell to an accordion master

By: Rafael Manjarrez

These lines contain my complete regret and my contact in reliable retrospective with the memory of an entire era that marked Otto Serge and Rafael Ricardo.

Today he seems to be watching an emotional audio-video with all those experiences, on the occasion of the maestro’s premature departure for eternity. Raphael Ricardo.

My disagreements with him (R. Ricardo) never exceeded my objective recognition of the valuable contribution of his applauded accordion to the music of our country, nor can they break the special threshold of affinity, in which GOD through talent concomitantly placed us at attending a time of musical successes and coinciding in the lead in a beautiful musical season, enjoying the affection of mutual friends, with a pure romanticism in which we all melted.

Today it is inevitable that there are prints of my memories in which we coincide, with a record in them of that blessed input of appreciation and affection that reigned among the enthusiastic incipient artists, clinging practitioners of bohemia and Vallenato partying.

Blessed be GOD.

Today all day with a kind of unspeakable sadness, I have insistently listened again to a song called “Señora”, which I composed and is performed by Mtro. Richard.

I honestly and respectfully convey this message of solidarity to his relatives and close ones, at a time like this when I imagine the brokenness, sadness and emptiness that overwhelms them, in what even when it will never be consolation and in the midst of pain until It is foolish to say it, it is unavoidable to limit that the notoriety of the bereaved increases the duel.

PEACE IN HIS GRAVE.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

