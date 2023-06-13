Farewell to Berlusconi, protagonist of Italian history.

Goodbye to Silvio Berlusconi. The 86-year-old Forza Italia leader had been hospitalized since Friday at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for his “haematological disease. The four-time prime minister, founder of Fininvest and Mediaset, former president of Milan, and creator of Forza Italia dies for some time battling chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, the latest in a long series of diseases to which he had no intention of giving up, but which was fatal. For him national mourning and state funerals, which will be held on Wednesday in Milan. This is what the government decided after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, with a device signed by the undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovano.

He was discharged from the hospital on 19 May, after 45 days served to cure pneumonia and kidney problems and continue treatment for leukemia. He had returned on 9 June but nothing suggested the collapse which instead occurred in the morning. He had worked until the end on the reorganization of the party in view of the next European elections and had also spoken about it in the video sent to the Forza Italia convention in May. When the situation worsened, the family was called urgently. Marta Fascina was with him, while her brother Paolo and her children Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara and Eleonora rushed to the hospital. Luigi, on the other hand, was outside Milan. The former premier died around 9:30.

Among the first to arrive at the San Raffaele was the Minister of Public Administration Paul Zangrillo ed Alook at Alfano former dolphin in Fi, now president of the San Donato group. “Dear President. I apologize but I cannot find the words” he wrote on Twitter, heartbroken, Alberto Zangrillothe head physician of San Raffaele, personal doctor of the former prime minister, who was treating him together with the hematologist Fabio Ciceri.

The news of his death went around the worldand certificates of esteem have come from friends and allies but also from opponents, starting with his historic rival Romano Prodi who recognized his “great influence” for the country, from Elly Schlein to the leader of the Five Stars Joseph Conte. “For many years he was like a brother” said an “moved” Umberto Bossi, words similar to those of the president of the Senate Ignatius LaRussa. “He was a fighter” who taught Italy “not to give up,” said the premier Giorgia Meloni. And now without him, admitted the Northern League Matthew Salvini“it will be more difficult, everyone agreed”.

Also Vladimir Putin, struck by an “irreparable loss”, wanted to remember “the true friend”; the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen he recognized his ability to “shape his beloved country” and the Pope underlined his “energetic temperament”. “Berlusconi was a great political leader who marked the history of our Republic, influencing paradigms, customs and languages” underlined the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who will be in Milan on Wednesday for the state funeral, celebrated by theArchbishop Mario Delpinion a day of national mourning. State funerals such as those that Silvio Berlusconi wanted for Mike Bongiorno in 2009. “His leadership – added the Head of State – helped shape a new geography of Italian politics. He was a person with great humanity and an entrepreneur successful, an innovator in his field”.

Initially there was talk of a burial chamber at Mediaset, but it was decided otherwise, ‘for security reasons’ explained by the company. Silvio Berlusconi’s body was taken to his home, or Villa San Martino di Arcore, where the children and relatives then arrived. And even in the next few hours, access to the house will be reserved for the closest family members, while on the Mediaset tower in Cologno Monzese the words ‘Thanks Silvio’ and ‘Hello dad’ and Milan and Monza fans carried banners for the president at San Raffaele and Arcore. Now is the time to say goodbye. We will talk about succession later. “We have a duty, like Forza Italia – assured the coordinator Antonio Tajani -, to go on, even if wounded”