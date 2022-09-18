Home News Farewell to Cinzia Uliana, candidate for mayor of the Lega in Colle Umberto
Mourning in the Marca for the death of a well-known entrepreneur and exponent of the Northern League.

Cinzia Uliana, 61, former candidate for mayor and municipal councilor in Colle Umberto, died tonight at the Antica Fonte hospice in Vittorio Veneto. An aggressive tumor discovered only a year ago has ceased her. She is an entrepreneur in the wood sector, she was the owner of Altur, a company based in San Fior. Cinzia Uliana had been the district secretary of the Lega di Vittorio Veneto.

He had also held for five years, from 2009 to 2014, the position of councilor in Colle Umberto, with delegations to agriculture, environment and tourism in the council of Mayor Donadel. She was also a candidate in the regional elections. Condolence was expressed by the mayor Sebastiano Coletti and by the entire municipal council of Colle Umberto, as well as by the leaders of the provincial and regional League.

“She was a warrior to the last,” said her daughter Simona destroyed by grief. The funeral of the entrepreneur will be celebrated on Tuesday at 3 pm in the parish church of Anzano, in the municipality of Cappella Maggiore.

«As I said to your Simona – writes his friend Giovanni Bernardelli – there is nothing, absolutely nothing right in all this, there are no reasons and no answers. I am sending you a strong hug up there ».

