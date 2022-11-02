Colonel Francesco Ottoni, who had resided in the ducal city for over half a century, left at the age of 73 in the Rsa department of the Cividale health center.

Sick for some time, Colonel Ottoni fought to the last with courage and great tenacity, characteristics that have always distinguished him – testifies those who knew him – in the course of his life, both professionally and in private life.

“An officer with high moral qualities”, the Assofante of Cividale reminds him, painting the portrait of a person rich in skills and capable of transmitting energy and also positivity.

Complementary officer of the 68th Corso Auc, in 1969 Ottoni – who left his wife Rita and two daughters, Maila and Erica – was assigned to the Francescatto barracks, at the time the seat of the 76th Naples Infantry Regiment.

He was immediately noted for his outstanding organizational skills, so much so that in the reorganization phase of the army he was entrusted with the command of the Company, Command and Services of the Regiment; later he assumed the leadership of the First Mechanized Company.

Ottoni actively participated in the rescue operations of the Friulian population following the 1976 earthquake.

In 1980, then, he distinguished himself for the quality of the “performance”, at the Friuli stadium in Udine, of a training company he had trained in formal synchronized training.

In 1989 Francesco Ottoni assumed the post of adjutant major of the restructured 76th Naples and two years later, in that capacity, he went with the Regiment to Turkey to participate in an important exercise in cooperation with units of the American and Turkish armies.

Ottoni maintained the role until the dissolution of the military corps, which took place in 1997: at that point he was transferred to the Eighth Carso Maneuvering Logistics Regiment, stationed at the Remanzacco barracks, where he remained until retirement, due to age limits in 2009.

«An honest, generous, multifaceted man – is still the memory of Assofante -: Colonel Ottoni was active, witty, engaging. With his instinctive availability of him, he was able to win esteem and sympathy both in the military and in the civilian world ».

«Affiliated to a motorcycle club – is the comment of Assofante -, Ottoni has also supported in numerous circumstances motorcycle and bicycle sports organizations. Our heartfelt closeness to the family ».