Agliè

A moment that the alladiesi, as well as the neighbors from Cuceglies, never wanted to come. Don Bartolomeo Quilico, better known as Don Melino, for a long time parish priest in the small Canavese towns, died on Friday 5 August at the age of 83.

Originally from Agliè, Don Melino arrived in Cuceglio in 1982, when the local provost, Don Luigi Scarpinello had begun to have health problems. On his death in 1983, Don Melino became parish priest of Cuceglio, remaining in office for about 38 years, and for many years he had also been the secretary of Bishop Luigi Bettazzi. The announcement of his death was made by his sister Albina with Domenico, his niece Alessia with Vitaliano and Filippo, his nephew Bruno and all his relatives: “At the end of a life dedicated to the service of God and neighbor, he went to receive the prize reserved for good and faithful servants ».

He had also taken up the position of parish priest in Agliè in October 2006 and remained there until February 2017. The mayor of Agliè Marco Succio remembers him with affection: «Dear Don Melino, any 5 August of the past years we would meet for the feast of the Madonna della Neve in the church of the Tre cioché. Instead, with great sadness, we know that you are no longer with us. With great sorrow, representing the entire municipal administration of Agliè, we gather around the family and the entire community of faithful. Thanks for everything Melino, rest in peace ».

Even the Municipality of Cuceglio, having heard the news, does not hold back the dismay for the loss of such a beloved figure: «With great sorrow we learned of the death of dear Don Melino, our parish priest for many years. A sweet, good, honest person who always had advice and a smile for everyone. The municipal administration joins in mourning and wants to be close to the family and the parish community. Dearest Don, he rests in peace. ‘

The historic parish priest of Agliè and Cuceglio passed away after a long illness, which in recent years had removed him from public life and precisely in Cuceglio, on 1 August, during the patronal feast of Sant’Eusebio, he was held a prayer vigil for him. In Cuceglio, in fact, Don Melino had taken care of the souls of the inhabitants until two years ago, but in his long ecclesiastical career he had also been involved in the formation of permanent deacons of the diocese of Ivrea.

The entire diocese, represented by Bishop Edoardo Aldo Cerrato, also joins the pain of the communities that have lost their faithful shepherd of souls.

The funeral will be held today at 3.30 pm in the parish church of Cuceglio, and then continue with the burial in the cemetery of Agliè. –