Farewell to Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner sealed | Sports | DW

Not even twelve months after the triumph in the Europa League, the early departure of coach Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt is a done deal. The paths of the Austrian football coach and the Hessian Bundesliga club will part after the cup final on June 3 against RB Leipzig. The club confirmed media reports with Glasner on Tuesday evening “after long and intensive discussions and a detailed analysis”. The decisive factor was the “sporting development and the overall presentation in the second half of the season,” it said.

“I accept the decision of the club’s management, which was plausibly explained to me,” Glasner was quoted as saying in the club’s announcement. Now is not the time to say goodbye or look back, “we still have a crucial mission ahead of us,” explained Glasner, looking ahead to the DFB Cup final. “It is very important to me personally that Eintracht can celebrate great nights on the international stage again next season.”

Early decision

Frankfurt’s board spokesman, Axel Hellmann, indicated last Sunday that the club’s management had lost confidence in Glasner. Now the decision has been made that the Eintracht coach will not fulfill his contract, which runs until the summer of 2024.

“We are of the opinion that after all the speculation and also because of the unrest that has arisen in recent weeks and months about the coaching personnel, clarity in the question of the future is now essential in order for the coach and team to focus completely on the goals for the season and the cup final judge,” said Eintracht sports director Markus Krösche. “That’s why we want to work together to make the best possible farewell and concentrate on the final games with all our might.”

The dynamism and speed of the collapse of the apparent dream marriage between Glasner and Eintracht is remarkable. In February, under the impression of a successful first half of the Bundesliga season and the advance into the round of 16 of the Champions League, the coach had offered the coach an early contract extension until 2026, which he did not accept. Only three months later, after ten Bundesliga games in a row and a few public missteps by the coach, everything is in tatters. “We are far behind expectations,” Hellmann recently criticized the sporting descent. What the club bosses disliked even more was the thin-skinnedness with which Glasner reacted to the increasing criticism in public.

Dispute with sports director Krösche

In addition, Glasner has been in a clinch with sports director Krösche for weeks. In the manager’s view, the squad is not sufficiently well-staffed to achieve the qualification expected by the club for international competition via the league. Krösche, who even announced that he would like to take part in the premier class again during the winter break, sees it differently. The fact is: Three games before the end of the season, Eintracht is only ninth with 43 points.

With a cup triumph and the associated leap into the Europa League, Eintracht could save the season and Glasner go with another trophy. “We cannot accept that we are letting the season stall,” Hellmann warned recently. At the end of the Bundesliga there are still appearances against FSV Mainz 05, Schalke 04 and SC Freiburg.

Glasner himself is reportedly already traded at several top international clubs. Dino Toppmöller is the hottest contender for a successor in Frankfurt. The 42-year-old was most recently an assistant coach under Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich. According to information from Hessischer Rundfunk, there have already been talks between Krösche and Toppmöller, who know each other from their times together at RB Leipzig. Matthias Jaissle (Red Bull Salzburg) and Christian Ilzer (Sturm Graz) should also be among the candidates.

jst/pg (dpa/sid)