Gerardo Bianco, historic exponent of the Christian Democrats and former Minister of Public Education, died this morning in Rome at the age of 91. Bianco disappeared due to a sudden worsening after an operation that he had undergone.

Historical exponent of the DC

Bianco was a deputy in the Chamber between 1968 and 2008 in nine legislatures, seven of which from 1968 to 1994 with the Christian Democrats (DC). During the X legislature of the Republic he was vice president of the Chamber of Deputies from 1987 until 1990, when he became Minister of public education in July 1990 (until March ’91) in the sixth Andreotti government

Secretary and president of the PPI

After the end of the shield crusader and the split between the party that sided with the center-right and the one with the center-left, he opted for the center-left. He was secretary and president of the PPI and then a member of the Margherita.

Franceschini: a great politician, free and courageous, is leaving



«Gerardo Bianco was a free, cultured, courageous, good man. Without him the Ulivo would not have been born and he suffered that this was not fully recognized. He was ancient and modern at the same time, guardian of the nobility of politics but capable of understanding the new. One of the greats of the Christian Democrats. For me a friend and a teacher. Hi Gerard.” Thus the democratic senator, Dario Franceschini.