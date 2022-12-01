Home News Farewell to Gerardo Bianco, historic exponent of the DC
News

Farewell to Gerardo Bianco, historic exponent of the DC

by admin
Farewell to Gerardo Bianco, historic exponent of the DC

Gerardo Bianco, historic exponent of the Christian Democrats and former Minister of Public Education, died this morning in Rome at the age of 91. Bianco disappeared due to a sudden worsening after an operation that he had undergone.

Historical exponent of the DC

Bianco was a deputy in the Chamber between 1968 and 2008 in nine legislatures, seven of which from 1968 to 1994 with the Christian Democrats (DC). During the X legislature of the Republic he was vice president of the Chamber of Deputies from 1987 until 1990, when he became Minister of public education in July 1990 (until March ’91) in the sixth Andreotti government

Secretary and president of the PPI

After the end of the shield crusader and the split between the party that sided with the center-right and the one with the center-left, he opted for the center-left. He was secretary and president of the PPI and then a member of the Margherita.

Franceschini: a great politician, free and courageous, is leaving

«Gerardo Bianco was a free, cultured, courageous, good man. Without him the Ulivo would not have been born and he suffered that this was not fully recognized. He was ancient and modern at the same time, guardian of the nobility of politics but capable of understanding the new. One of the greats of the Christian Democrats. For me a friend and a teacher. Hi Gerard.” Thus the democratic senator, Dario Franceschini.

See also  He crashes into the barriers of the level crossing between San Ponso and Salassa

You may also like

Vaccination obligation; fines are coming to no Vax

Wildlife, even Luxottica at the road safety table

Promote the realization of basic pension services for...

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference...

Farewell to Gerardo Bianco, 91 years old, a...

Feminicides, kills his wife with dozens of stab...

Trenibelluno.it, ten years as a commuter, «Today a...

Vatican, the Pope is now choosing a layman...

Sardinia, assault on a security van with shooting...

“Racing” with the more infectious mutant strains——Perspective of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy