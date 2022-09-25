“Gianfranco Spadaccia, former secretary of the Radical Party and parliamentarian who shared nonviolent choices and actions for civil rights with Marco Pannella and the other radicals, is dead”. He announced it on Twitter Radical Radio. Born in Rome on February 28, 1935, with a degree in law, Spadaccia was a journalist for the breaking latest news agency and collaborator of periodicals and magazines. He first entered the Italian Democratic Socialist Party, later married the radical cause by participating in the foundation of the Radical Party in 1955, ensuring with Marco Pannella, continuity to the party after the 1962 crisis following the “Piccardi case”. The constant and passionate commitment led him to become in 1967 and 1968 and then from 1974 to 1976 directly secretary of the Radical Party. In 1967 and 1968 he was also president of the federal council.

Spadaccia belongs to the generation of politicians who led the great battles for civil rights: his and Marco Pannella’s are in fact the many campaigns on divorce and conscientious objection, the reform of family law, the decriminalization of the crime of consumption. of narcotics. As party secretary and against the Italian law that prohibited abortion, in 1975 he was also arrested for civil disobedience organized by the CISA (Information Center on Sterilization and Abortion). With him, Emma Bonino, Adele Faccio and Giorgio Conciani also ended up in handcuffs. However, the episode lifted the veil on the real scourge of clandestine abortion and thanks to the radical campaign, the political debate culminating in the 1978 regulation, on the voluntary termination of pregnancy, opened.

On the Radical Party lists he was elected for three legislatures in 1979, 1983 and 1987. His political commitment, always passionate and at the forefront, actively distinguished himself in the 1980s also on crucial issues and today even more current than ever. , such as world hunger, underdevelopment, desertification and the implementation of prison reform. Together with Adelaide Aglietta he adopted the practice of long fasting with which he obtained the increase of the staff and the reform of the body of custodians. In the 1990s he participated in numerous referendum initiatives. In the following years, far from the militant political commitment, he shared and supported the initiatives for the establishment of the International Court of Justice against crimes against humanity, the radical initiatives for the freedom of research on stem cells and against punishment of death.

He then returned to politics thanks to the case of Luca Coscioni and the association he founded. From 2006 to 2008 he was the Guarantor for the Municipality of Rome of persons deprived of their liberty and is a member of the management of Italian Radicals. During the XL Congress of the Transnational Radical Party, Spadaccia sided in favor of Marco Cappato’s motion defeated by that of Maurizio Turco and in 2017 he was expelled from the Transnational Radical Party. He participated in the XVI Congress of Italian Radicals, supporting Riccardo Magi, the continuation of political activity within the center-left and the + Europe list of which he became president on January 28, 2019. Candidate with this party in the subsequent European elections, collects only 913 votes and the list does not exceed 4% and leaves the position to Bruno Tabacci.

The memory of Emma Bonino

«Gianfranco Spadaccia was like an older brother for me and I think he was like this for many other radicals. From Adelaide Aglietta to Francesco Rutelli to Roberto Giachetti. I was immediately struck by his refined way of thinking, never taken for granted. And immediately, thanks above all to him, I understood what civil disobedience was and the non-violent method to carry on that and many other battles ». The leader of + Europe, Emma Bonino, writes it on her social channels. «We were, with Marco and many others, among the architects of that promotion and conquest of civil rights in Italy. From divorce, to conscientious objection, from the reform of family law to the decriminalization of the crime of drug use, up to his arrest as secretary of the Radical Party, together with those of Adele Faccio and mine, who paved the way for the decriminalization of the crime of abortion and law 194. He spent his life in political commitment, until he was, more recently, the first President of Più Europa, which he helped found and grow. He leaves a shrewd journalist, a politician capable of always looking towards the future and an extraordinary person also for the kind and intelligent way of interfacing with others. His death is a great loss for me and the whole country. Hi Gianfranco », Bonino concludes.