Farewell to Giulia and Thiago, the pain of the family

Before reaching the San Antimo cemetery the coffin of Julia Tramontano, killed by her partner in Senago, in Lombardy, was carried in the procession since under the house where the girl lived before moving to the North for work. They met in front of the building where the Tramontano family lives lots of people; some have set up a small altar on a bench by placing a band of flowers and some candles.

Giulia’s mother whispered ‘thank you’ and then a very long applause broke out for Giulia, also from the many people who were looking out from the balconies.

“Love gives and does not deprive. It protects and does not kill“. That’s what you read about one banner which was posted in front of the church of Santa Lucia, in Sant’Antimo, Giulia’s funeral was being celebrated.

On the funeral posters also the name of the child that the young woman carried in her womb, Thiago. At her funeral, celebrated privately by the will of the family, also present were the mayor of Senago, Magda Beretta, and of Sant’Antimo, Massimo Buonanno, respectively the municipalities where the girl had moved and where she was originally from. “Julia can be referred to as a witness, a martyr”, said the bishop of Aversa, Angelo Spinillothan with the parish priest Don Salvatore Coviello, presided over the funeral ceremony of Giulia Tramontano. “She is a witness because she carried life within her”, continued Msgr. Spinillo, speaking to reporters before entering the church. In the face of so much violence “the only thing to say – he adds – is that we have lost the ability to relate to life”. “Giulia can be indicated as a witness, a martyr”, explained Angelo Spinillo. “She is a witness because she carried life within her”, continued Msgr. Spinillo, speaking to reporters before entering the church. In the face of so much violence “the only thing to say – he adds – is that we have lost the ability to relate to life”.

A few hundred people were present in front of the church of Santa Lucia in Sant’Antimo waiting for the coffin to come out to say goodbye to Giulia. Citizens were crowded close to the parish because the family requested a strictly private ceremony. Some women wore white T-shirts with the writing Giulia and Thiago, the name of the child the young woman was carrying. The banner of the Campania Region was displayed in the church. A long applause and then the launch of hundreds of white balloons he greeted Giulia’s coffin as he left the church of Santa Lucia in Sant’Antimo. Next to the coffin, for a short funeral procession, the family members tried by the pain for the loss of Giulia, who was carrying Thiago, the child who would be born in two months.

“In full respect for the choice to celebrate funerals in private form, I send a hug to Giulia Tramontano’s family and to the entire community of S.Antimo who have come together after this tragedy which has struck each of us. On the part of the institutions, maximum commitment to continue the prevention and listening process for women victims of violence”. Thus the metropolitan mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi.

A red bench in front of the headquarters of the Lombardy Region as a sign of mourning and closeness to Giulia’s family on the day when the girl’s funeral will be held: the Lombard president Attilio Fontana and the council have decided to place the red bench of the Lombardy Region, symbol of the fight against violence against women, at the entrance institution of Palazzo Lombardia in via Restelli. From tomorrow and for the whole week, with the resumption of work, the bench will be moved to the center of the Città di Lombardia square.