A scholar with vast interests in ancient and modern Italian linguistic history, Serianni wrote a successful “Italian Grammar” (Utet), reprinted several times (also as Garzantina with the title “Italian” in 1997) and edited, with Pietro Trifone, a “History of the Italian language” in three volumes (Einaudi, 1993-94). Among his many recent books are: “First lesson in grammar” (Laterza 2010), “The Italian poetic language. Grammar and texts ”(Carocci, 2009),“ L’ora d’italiano ”(Laterza, 2010),“ Italiano in prose ”(Cesati, 2011),“ Reading, writing, arguing. Reasoned writing tests “(Laterza, 2013). His volume of him is “Dante’s Word” (Il Mulino, 2021), in which he summarized his many lexicographical and philological studies on the Supreme Poet.

His research

His research activity has spanned almost all sectors of Italian linguistic history: from historical grammar to literary language, from the Middle Ages to the contemporary age, from phonology to lexicon. Particular attention has constantly paid to the philological assessment, considered preliminary and indispensable for the linguistic analysis of the text. He began by dealing with medieval Tuscan dialects (Arezzo and Prato), with edition and linguistic commentary on texts; the commented edition of a treaty from the late sixteenth century is also dedicated to Tuscany (the Turamino by Sienese Scipione Bargagli, 1976). In the eighties his interests concentrated in the nineteenth century; has studied, among other things, in essays of various extension, the normative codification of purists, the language of medicine, the Manzoni linguistic reform, the language-dialect relationship in Rome, with particular regard to Giuseppe Gioacchino Belli, the expressionism of Vittorio Imbriani. Since the 1990s, his attention to the literary language has led him to study authors and linguistically significant moments, especially of the 16th-18th centuries (representation of orality in the poetic language, Della Casa, Davanzati, Varano, neoclassical poetic language, Metastasio, lingua librettos etc.) and the twentieth century (the last D’Annunzio, Pasolini, Bellonci, Tomasi di Lampedusa, Panzini lexicographer, contemporary newspapers, didactics of Italian); he dedicated particular attention to Carducci, poet and prose writer.