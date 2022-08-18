Listen to the audio version of the article

He was a criminal lawyer, a politician and for many the historic lawyer of Silvio Berlusconi. Nicolò Ghedini died at the age of 62 in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan from complications of leukemia, after a bone marrow transplant performed in recent months.

“It does not seem possible but unfortunately it is – is the moved memory of the president of Forza Italia, among the first to announce it on social networks – Our pain is great, immense, we can hardly believe it: three days ago we worked together again”.

Then the farewell to «a great, dear friend, an exceptional professional, cultured and highly intelligent, of infinite generosity». Condolences also from the President of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati and her fellow citizen: “A witty and subtle mind, a refined and fighting jurist, a politician of other times, a man of authentic ethics”, defines him as the second position of the State, adding a very personal “I will never forget you.”

Born in Padua in 1959 and graduated in law in Ferrara, Ghedini followed in the footsteps of his father Giuseppe, a well-known Paduan criminal lawyer. In the 1980s he participated in the defense of Marco Furlan, who together with Wolfgang Abel was responsible for a series of murders that collectively signed themselves as ‘Ludwig’. A decade earlier, the debut in politics in the Youth Front that was headed by the Italian Social Movement. Then the transition to the Liberal Party and later the proximity to FI and the Cavaliere.

As a defender, he is the expression “end user and therefore never criminally punishable” coined to support the thesis that the former prime minister was not prosecuted in the trials on relations with escorts at Palazzo Grazioli and in Sardinia.