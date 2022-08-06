FORTOGNA. The sky above Fortogna was also crying. As if someone up there was inconsolable for the death of little Nicolò Feltrin. And inside the small church of San Martino many hearts swollen with pain, many eyes flooded with tears. Several people from the original hamlet of Codissago, whom that two-year-old child had seen born and grow up happy and for whom it was something unacceptable to have him next to him, in a tiny white wooden coffin surmounted by a pillow of roses, also white. The color of purity, the one that only a child can have.

Between the songs and the music, some may also have thought they heard her funny laughter, when she was playing in the apartment in via 2 giugno or in the nearby Sydney park with dad Diego and mom Serena. Someone else cannot forget her joie de vivre, unfortunately broken on a cursed afternoon last week, in the emergency room of the Pieve di Cadore hospital, after an illness at home. Everyone wants the truth, they need to know why something so unimaginable happened. Maybe they are in turn the parents of a little man, to whom Nicolò gave a biscuit. In his homily, Don Rinaldo underlined the outbursts of generosity of this beautiful creature: if there was one for him for sweet, there must be at least another for his friend, who was next to him. Nicolò had grown up with music and, when he grew up, maybe he would have been a musician, who knows. That little guitar, which he strummed without knowing the chords, perhaps later on would become a real instrument, between his fingers. He was a happy puppy, Nicolò and he managed to convey happiness to those who met him in the streets of Codissago or went to visit him. Impossible not to love him.

There are still relatives and friends for mum and dad, those who will have to do everything they can, to make a terrible tragedy, which has not affected not only a family, but an entire community, even just a little less heavy. At the last greeting, there was also the mayor of Longarone, Roberto Padrin, to testify the closeness and affection of the villagers. There were not many speeches at the end of the mass, except for a very touching testimony, a delicate greeting, while outside the church it rained harder and harder: «A real tragedy», Padrin emphasizes, «something heartbreaking. I am very close to this family ».

Before the blessing, Don Rinaldo closed with The Eternal Rest and to everyone it seemed an unthinkable epilogue.