When the culture is in mourning, it’s not always the same way. With the death of Pietro Citati, who died at the age of 92, a void opens up that will be difficult to fill because one of the most representative intellectuals of the twentieth century is leaving. Versatile and eclectic, he shone in philological analysis as well as in drawing the psychological world of his characters. He was very skilled in transforming the biography of the greats of history and literature into fiction and as a literary critic he did not discount anyone.

The “slashes”

The “slashing” that the columns of “Il Giorno” reserved for some writers who are not particularly loved are famous. And even with politics he did not have a “cordial” relationship, he did not love Moro or even Togliatti, and to those who accused him of superficiality, he replied by saying that he “loved lightness” which, like fluency, was his stylistic code. Perhaps this is why he has always met with a broad consensus from the public even when he was writing about complex works.

The great biographies

Of Sicilian origins, he was born in Florence in 1932. He moved to Turin, he graduated from the classical high school Massimo d’Azeglio and then graduated in Literature in Pisa in 1951. He immediately stands out as a literary critic collaborating with magazines such as “Il Punto ”,“ L’Approdo ”and“ Paragone ”, before moving on to“ Giorno ”in the mid-sixties. It will arrive at the “Corriere della Sera” in 1973 and, at the end of the Eighties, at “Repubblica”. He has written many works, especially biographies (a genre of which he was one of the greatest exponents), with which he also won numerous prizes: “Goethe” in 1970 earned him the Viareggio Prize, with the “Short Life of Katherine Mansfield” he triumphed at Bagutta Prize in 1981 and three years later he won the Strega Prize with “Tolstoj”. Many awards received at home and abroad. In 1991 Citati won the Prix Médicis étrangers for the French translation of “History, first happy, then very sad and fatal”, the story of the love story of Clementina and Gaetano Citati, Pietro’s great-grandparents.

In 2000 he was awarded the “Prix de la latinité” by the Académie Française, while two years later he was appointed Duke of Remonstranza by the Spanish writer Javier Marías, King of Redonda. In our country, he was a Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. Among the most important biographical essays of him are “Manzoni” in 1980, then “Kafka” in 1987, “La colomba stabnalata. Proust e la Recherche ”of 1995 and“ Leopardi ”of 2010.