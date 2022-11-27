Listen to the audio version of the article

The funeral of Renato Balestra, the senior designer of high fashion who died on Saturday evening in a Roman clinic at the age of 98, will be held on Tuesday 29 November in Rome in the Church of Santa Maria del Popolo. During his long career he has dressed models, actresses, personalities and crowned heads from all over the world.

Born in Trieste into a family of engineers and architects, Balestra approaches the world of fashion by chance, when some of his friends send one of his sketches to the Italian fashion centre. His talent will emerge immediately and Balestra will abandon his engineering studies. After an apprenticeship in Jole Veneziani’s atelier, in 1954 he moved to Rome, where he worked for Emilio Schubert, Maria Antonelli and the Fontana sisters. The costumes designed for actresses such as Ava Gardner, Gina Lollobrigida and Sophia Loren remain in history. In 1958 he presented his collections in the USA and here too he conquered divas such as Liz Taylor and Claudia Cardinale. His first atelier was born in Rome in via Gregoriana 36 in 1959 and in 1961 he presented his first haute couture collection in the National Gallery of Modern Art.

The Blu Balestra dates back to these years: a bright blue that is still the symbol of the fashion house today. At the end of the 60s the brand was distributed in various parts of the world and its clothes were worn by first ladies, princesses and empresses. In 1978 the Balestra perfume arrives and other products follow. And he does not miss his clothes at the theater, so much so that he will design, among others, the costumes for “Così è se vi pare” directed by Franco Zeffirelli and Rossini’s Cinderella and for the musical Cinderella.

Balestra was also the first stylist to enter the world of TV: in 1998 the Rosa&Chic program on Rai2. His archive was declared by the Mibac “of particularly important historical interest” in 2019. It includes documentation produced from the mid-fifties to the present day, and is made up of over 40,000 sketches and drawings, clothes and tailoring, press reviews and photographs .