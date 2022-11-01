Home News Farewell to Sara Harzarich Pesle, witness of the Istrian exodus
Farewell to Sara Harzarich Pesle, witness of the Istrian exodus

Sara Harzarich Pesle died. Born in Pola in 1931, she experienced the painful Istrian exodus on her skin, which led her, together with her family, to Pagnacco.

Here he spent a lot to witness the historical events that marked his childhood, managing to have, in 2012, a monument to the martyrs of the sinkholes in Pagnacco, with the title of a square.

She was the niece of Arnaldo Harzarich of the Pola fire brigade, who in 1943 recovered the body of Norma Cossetto, who became a symbol of Tito’s violence against the Italian populations of Istria and Dalmatia.

Last year, on the occasion of the remembrance day celebrations, he wanted to donate a series of volumes related to the exodus and the drama of the sinkholes to the municipal library.

A commitment, that of Sara Harzarich Pe¬sle, which she carried out every year with middle school students to tell the historical events that saw her as a protagonist.

“He gave so much to Pagnacco – said the mayor, Laura Sandruvi -. He leaves a deep void in our community. Always smiling person of great culture, we will keep a very dear memory of her », Sandruvi closes. Sara Harzarich worked as a secretary in Confindustria Udine, after having studied as a stenographer. She had married Vittorio Pesle, also an exile, with whom she had a daughter, Orietta.

A great lover of art, she was a well-known ceramist, and the Arte Pagnacco association had recently dedicated an exhibition to her works. «Her joy of living from her, of creating with ceramics and painting, the great enthusiasm of her life, will remain in all the people who have known her». This is the memory of the members of the association.

The funeral of the woman, who passed away on Sunday at the Udine hospital, will be celebrated on Thursday 3 November at 3 pm in the parish church of Pagnacco. The day before, Wednesday, at 7 pm, a holy rosary will be celebrated.

