BOLOGNA – “We thank everyone for the closeness and affection received in this painful moment”. Arianna Rapaccioni thanks from Instagram to all those who, in person at the funeral home and at the funeral, or through social messages, wanted to show their warmth to the family of Sinisa Mihajlovic, who died on December 16 from a recurrence of acute myeloid leukemia that had struck him in the summer of 2019.