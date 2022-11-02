Listen to the audio version of the article

They called him Kaiser Franz. For his studies in Germany, but above all for the attitude of a tough and decision-making manager: able to restore companies and multiply profits, but also to cut thousands of employees. But he was also a cultured person, with a philosophical background, a lover of books. A “philosopher manager”, who wrote history books and reasoned about the deep reasons for his work.

Franco Tatò passed away at the age of 90 due to a stroke that struck him before endocardial surgery. He was hospitalized in San Giovanni Rotondo, at the House for Relief of Suffering founded by Padre Pio. Assisting him were his wife Sonia Raule, actress and television presenter, and daughter Carolina.

Tatò was born in Lodi in 1932, from a family originally from Barletta. Graduated in Philosophy in Pavia with a thesis on sociologist Max Weber, he completed his studies in Germany (thanks to a scholarship) and then at Harvard in the United States, paying for his studies by working in canteens. In ’56 he was hired at Olivetti. For the first 6 months he is the worker, then he begins his climb in the group.

It leads the subsidiaries in Austria, the United Kingdom and Germany. In the eighties he returned to Italy and restored the Triumph Adler he had just bought. From 84 to 86 he went to Mondadori, called by Carlo De Benedetti, and became its CEO. Then he goes back to Olivetti to lead Olivetti Office. He leaves the group in 1990 due to differences with the management. In 1991 he moved to Mondadori as CEO, in 1993 he took up the same position in Fininvest. Here he carries out a drastic consolidation of the accounts.

The German training and the tough attitude of the business healer earned him the nickname of “Kaiser Franz” and the fame of “head cutter”. But his vast and profound culture also earned him the reputation of a “philosopher manager”. “When I meet him in the corridor, I’m afraid he’ll look at me as a cost to be knocked down,” says Silvio Berlusconi of him. Tatò does not link with the circle of the Knight’s closest collaborators, and the sale of Standa is rejected directly by the owner of Fininvest.