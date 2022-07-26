The mayor Piero Gianoglio and the municipal council of Vialfrè had to realistically acknowledge that the small Canavese hill town of just 250 inhabitants is no longer able to express its own independent civil protection group

For this reason, Piero Gianoglio’s council had to respond to the invitation to update the situation by the Civil Protection of the Piedmont Region, with the inevitable acknowledgment that: “the Volunteer Group of Living Protection of the Municipality of Vialfrè is currently dissolved and, therefore, no longer operational “and consequently to” request the Piedmont Region to proceed with the cancellation of the Civil Protection Volunteer Group of the Municipality of Vialfrè from the territorial list of voluntary organizations “.

The local Civil Protection group was officially formed more than twenty years ago. With the resolution of the Municipal Council number 38 of 27 November 1998, with which the constitution of the Civil Protection Volunteers Group of the Municipality of Vialfrè was formally approved, and now the mayor had to request the Piedmont Region to proceed with the cancellation of the Group from ‘territorial list of voluntary organizations.

“We had only five, six volunteers – said Piero Gianoglio, explaining a choice that appeared inevitable given the situation that had arisen – certainly not able to guarantee an adequate service in case of need but, despite having formally requested the cancellation of the our group from the regional list of voluntary associations, we know we can count on their complete availability in the event of a local emergency, against which – concluded Mayor Gianoglio – we also know that we have the necessary support from the Civil Protection group di Ozegna, ready to ensure its prompt intervention also on the territory of the Municipality of Vialfrè ».