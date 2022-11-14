According to the official news of China‘s manned spaceflight,The Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft will re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner on November 15, 2022, Beijing time.

At that time, most of the spacecraft will be ablated and destroyed during the re-entry process, and a small amount of debris will fall into the predetermined safe waters of the South Pacific.

Previously, at 14:55 on November 9, the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, which had completed its scheduled tasks, successfully evacuated the space station assembly and entered the independent flight stage.

The Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft was launched into orbit at the Wenchang launch site in Hainan on May 10, 2022, sending about 6 tons of supplies to the space station.

In addition, the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew successfully opened the cargo compartment door of Tianzhou 5 at 14:18 on November 13, and successfully entered Tianzhou 5 at 15:03 after completing the environmental inspection and other preparations. cargo ship.

In the follow-up, the astronaut crew will carry out related work such as cargo transfer as planned.