News Farewell to Titta Parolin, notary since 1967 and man of culture from Montebelluna by admin July 28, 2022 July 28, 2022 All municipalitiesAltivoleArcadeAsoloBorso del GrappaBreda di Piavecaerano san marcoMajor ChapelCarboneraCasale sul SileLockerCastelcuccoCastelfranco VenetoGodego CastleCavaso del TombaCessaltChiaranoCimadolmoCison di ValmarinoCodognèColle UmbertoConeglianoCordignanoCornudaCrespano del GrappaCrocetta del MontelloFarra di SoligoFollinaDrinking fountainsSourceMopGaiarineGiavera del MontelloGodega of Sant’UrbanoGorgo al MonticanoIstranaLoriaMansuéMareno di PiaveMaserMaserada on the PiaveMeduna of LivenzamianeMogliano VenetoMonastier of TrevisoMonfumoMontebellunaMorganoMoriago of the BattleMotta di LivenzaNervesa della BattagliaOderzoOrmelleBearsPaderno del GrappaVillagePederobbaParish church of SoligoPonte di PiavePonzano VenetoPortobuffolèPossagnoPoveglianoPreganziolFifth of TrevisoRefrontalFeelingLago returnsRiese Pius XRoncadeSalgaredaSan Biagio di CallaltaSan FiorSan Pietro di FelettoSan Polo di PiaveSan VendemianoSan Zenone degli EzzeliniSanta Lucia di PiaveCharmedMixedSernaglia della BattagliaforcingSpresianoSuseganaTarzoTrevignanoTrevisoValdobbiadeneVazzolaVedelagoOtterVillorbaVittorio VenetoVolpago del MontelloZenson di PiaveZero Branco Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Calcio Resana, manager who died at the age of 52 bereavement 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Double blow for Robbio arrive Pontisso and Facchi next post Willow Smith, between self-harm and depression You may also like Sichuan offers a reward of 100,000 for arresting... July 28, 2022 Maintenance and new look in Salto for the... July 28, 2022 Shanghai’s second batch of centralized land supply ends:... July 28, 2022 Berlusconi: “Forza Italia, center-right column in the elections,... July 28, 2022 The voice of the girl’s father who died... July 28, 2022 Rovigo, yellow for the body torn to pieces... July 28, 2022 The reason for Tianjin’s re-opening of large-scale lockdowns... July 28, 2022 Discharge of stones and mud in Bresciano, the... July 28, 2022 Cesiomaggiore, little water for greenery: the construction of... July 28, 2022 Building bonuses, controls, business crisis and 730: here... July 28, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.