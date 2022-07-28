Home News Farewell to Titta Parolin, notary since 1967 and man of culture from Montebelluna
News

Farewell to Titta Parolin, notary since 1967 and man of culture from Montebelluna

by admin
Farewell to Titta Parolin, notary since 1967 and man of culture from Montebelluna


See also  Calcio Resana, manager who died at the age of 52

You may also like

Sichuan offers a reward of 100,000 for arresting...

Maintenance and new look in Salto for the...

Shanghai’s second batch of centralized land supply ends:...

Berlusconi: “Forza Italia, center-right column in the elections,...

The voice of the girl’s father who died...

Rovigo, yellow for the body torn to pieces...

The reason for Tianjin’s re-opening of large-scale lockdowns...

Discharge of stones and mud in Bresciano, the...

Cesiomaggiore, little water for greenery: the construction of...

Building bonuses, controls, business crisis and 730: here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy