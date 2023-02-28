Continues to sink the sales volume of farfetch. But the stock of the e-commerce giant recovered +11.31% on the stock market this morning, on the wave of optimistic forecasts for the rest of 2023.

The fourth quarter of the Colossus of jose neves followed the negative trend of previous quarter, the first to mark a decline in terms of gross merchandise value (gmv), showing a drop of 12% to 1.1 billion dollars (about 1.04 billion euros). In the whole year, the contraction was equal to 4%, reaching 4.1 billion, a value that almost doubles since the beginning of the pandemic, recalls the number one of Farfetch in the report accompanying the publication of the financial results.

The e-tailer’s revenues also decreased in the last quarter, down 5% to 629 million dollars compared to the same period of the previous year. Looking instead at the twelve months of the fiscal year, sales of the platform increased by 3%, reaching 2.3 billion euros, despite the continuous setbacks in China and the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict which heavily weighed on performance. The currency exchange also had an influence, with the weight represented by the super dollar: in constant currency, the gmv would have increased by 2% in the fiscal year. In terms of margin, fourth quarter losses were $177 million, down from the prior quarter.

A fate in which Farfetch is in good company, arriving in the aftermath of the results of Mytheresa, also with sales slowing down in its second quarter.

“Farfetch enters 2023 as a significantly more efficient company following our strategic reorganization and cost rationalization – commented the founder, president and CEO Neves -. This start to the year gives me confidence that 2023 will be a year of steady growth, in which we will offset the previous year’s headwinds and inaugurate new partnerships to achieve an increase in revenues, ebitda and positive cash flow”.

The entrepreneur recalls what was announced on the occasion of the Capital Markets Day held in December in the Big Apple, during which the medium-term strategy for the restart was illustrated to investors, which includes, among other things, deals with Richemont, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and other players. The implementation of the collaboration roster, it was anticipated, will cost the company 170 million dollars. Also being finalized is the acceleration partnership in digital innovation with Ferragamo. Farfetch had said its gross merchandise value would grow 22% to nearly $5 billion by the end of 2023, and reach $10 billion by 2025.

The primary objective is to accelerate hard luxury for the fashion platform, as evidenced by l‘agreement recently finalized on Snap–Yoox Net-a-porterthe online luxury platform headed by Switzerland Richemont, of which Farfetch now owns 47.5 percent. But if at the end of last year the financial public seemed to have misunderstood the outlook for 2023 for e-commerce, with a -35% plunge in Wall Street shares, now the response on the financial stock market seems to denote a more confident reception.

“The mission of being the global platform for luxury is now more relevant than ever – continued Neves on the sidelines of the results – and Farfetch continues to advance towards this vision”.

At the same time, the company also announces the forthcoming departure of the CFO Elliot Jordan, who will leave by the end of 2023 after eight years at Farfetch. A moment in which, commented Jordan regarding the results, the company is confident of returning to a regime of full profitability.