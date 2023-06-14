Farías lost his mind

ASSAULT

On date 14 of the Pro League, the commitment between Delfín Sporting Club and Sociedad Deportiva Aucas was disputed, the technical director of the eastern team had unfair conduct by attacking two players from the Manabita cast.

Cesar Farías attacked two Delfín SC players.

The match between Sociedad Deportiva Aucas and Delfín Sporting Club was overshadowed by an unacceptable act of violence carried out by the technical director of Aucas, César Farías, towards the players Ruiz Gómez and Bryan Oyola of the Manabita team. In the middle of a moment of high tension, Farías physically attacked both players with blows, which led to his immediate expulsion from the game and possibly will lead to more severe sanctions that could prevent him from directing Ecuadorian soccer.

The situation arose in full swing of the match on date 14 of the Pro League, perplexing the spectators and generating great controversy in the sports field. The images captured and shared on social networks have generated a wide debate about the responsibility and behavior of coaches in football. When asked if he would apologize to the players who were attacked, Farías surprised by answering that his apology is with the Ecuadorian fans, expressing his wish that this unfortunate image does not last over time.

He also stated that there was an “epicenter” in the conflict, making it clear that he did not initiate it. Violence in football is an issue that must be addressed with the utmost seriousness and forcefulness by the sports authorities. These acts not only damage the physical integrity of the players, but also harm the image of the sport and go against the values ​​of fair play and respect that must prevail in professional football.

The Pro League has announced that a thorough investigation will be carried out into this incident and the corresponding sanctions will be applied in accordance with the established regulations. The measures taken are expected to be exemplary, sending a clear message rejecting violence in football and guaranteeing a safe environment for the players, both on and off the pitch.