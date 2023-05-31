Farmer (53) fell into a cesspool and died

13
A terrible accident happened between Monday and Tuesday in St. Kathrein am Hauenstein: A 53-year-old farmer fell into a cesspool and died. The man was only found on Tuesday: the mother and a neighbor of the deceased, who lives with his mother in Hof am Kirchenriegel, had asked a fire brigade officer for help because the son had not come to breakfast today.
