Half covered, in a ditch in the middle of the undergrowth and in an advanced state of decomposition, the body of Daniel Camargo was found, a farmer who had been forced to leave his home in the village of Cifalu, by a group of indigenous people from the Betoy people. (Reservation Rockers).

It was learned that at least seven members of that reservation located in Tame, allegedly participated in the cruel homicide of the farmer, who was a victim of torture and whose body presents several wounds caused with a machete and blunt objects.

Apparently this attack occurred because the murdered man and his family presumably live on reservation land.

Because the crime was committed in indigenous territory, the victim’s family, with the support of the village community, requested in writing support from the authorities to recover the body without being exposed to new acts of violence.

For now, the attention of the local and departmental authorities is awaited to carry out the necessary work to allow the recovery of the body and identify the culprits.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

