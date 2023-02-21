Home News Farmer was killed by indigenous people in the Roqueros de Tame reservation
News

Farmer was killed by indigenous people in the Roqueros de Tame reservation

by admin
Farmer was killed by indigenous people in the Roqueros de Tame reservation

Half covered, in a ditch in the middle of the undergrowth and in an advanced state of decomposition, the body of Daniel Camargo was found, a farmer who had been forced to leave his home in the village of Cifalu, by a group of indigenous people from the Betoy people. (Reservation Rockers).

It was learned that at least seven members of that reservation located in Tame, allegedly participated in the cruel homicide of the farmer, who was a victim of torture and whose body presents several wounds caused with a machete and blunt objects.

Apparently this attack occurred because the murdered man and his family presumably live on reservation land.

Because the crime was committed in indigenous territory, the victim’s family, with the support of the village community, requested in writing support from the authorities to recover the body without being exposed to new acts of violence.

For now, the attention of the local and departmental authorities is awaited to carry out the necessary work to allow the recovery of the body and identify the culprits.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Once touted the CCP Soros rarely wrote articles criticizing Xi attract attention | Financial giant | Xi Jinping

You may also like

Do you know how many years a person...

Materials Sustainability Amulet Webinar — Business

Government asks to lift the arrest warrant against...

[Find the most beautiful, comment on me]Peitian, Fujian:...

ANPR public notice – Support for municipalities for...

Edict 1st. notice Elcy Maria Moreno Cordoba

Italian tourism on the upswing, and for foreigners...

Elderly recycler was murdered with a knife in...

Looking at the foreign investment report card in...

284 cats entered and 208 given up for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy