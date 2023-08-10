Home » Farmers are drastically reducing investments
News

Farmers are drastically reducing investments

by admin
Farmers are drastically reducing investments

In total, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank granted around 3.18 billion euros in program loans in the first half of 2023; that was 15.8 percent less than in the same period of the previous year. However, 2022 was a record year for Rentenbank with an extraordinary increase in the financing of wind turbines and infrastructure measures in rural areas.

In the “renewable energies” subsidy, new business has now fallen from EUR 1 billion to just EUR 339 million. Especially in wind turbines less was invested. Rentenbank explains this with pull-forward effects due to interest rate increases that are becoming apparent.

In contrast, in the “Rural Development” category, lending continued to rise sharply, by 74.9 percent to EUR 1.6 billion. The reason for this was stronger demand from the state development institutes for global loans from Rentenbank, which they used to finance infrastructure measures use in rural areas.

See also  Palio, Leocorno wins hands down with Tittia in the ninth triumph

You may also like

Former Vice President Germán Vargas Lleras will be...

STEIBI promotes free Advanced English course

Perseids expected: shooting stars over Schleswig-Holstein | >...

The use of fentanyl in Cali is concerned,...

Your most important dates: Q numbers from HelloFresh,...

MAN DIES AFTER ATTEMPTING TO DEFEND HIS EUCALIPTAL...

Record High Water Level of Daqing River in...

The Grande Matecaña continues to make history

SV Waldhof stormed into the round of 16...

Botafogo draws in Asunción and qualifies for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy