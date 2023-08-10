Farmers are drastically reducing investments

In total, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank granted around 3.18 billion euros in program loans in the first half of 2023; that was 15.8 percent less than in the same period of the previous year. However, 2022 was a record year for Rentenbank with an extraordinary increase in the financing of wind turbines and infrastructure measures in rural areas.

In the “renewable energies” subsidy, new business has now fallen from EUR 1 billion to just EUR 339 million. Especially in wind turbines less was invested. Rentenbank explains this with pull-forward effects due to interest rate increases that are becoming apparent.

In contrast, in the “Rural Development” category, lending continued to rise sharply, by 74.9 percent to EUR 1.6 billion. The reason for this was stronger demand from the state development institutes for global loans from Rentenbank, which they used to finance infrastructure measures use in rural areas.

